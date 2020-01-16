Lake effect snow likely heading our way

The new year is off to a mild start, but a storm system is on the way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year is off to a mild start, but a storm system is on the way.

Lake effect snow is expected Thursday, and another storm system will bring snow, a wintry mix and rain into the weekend.

On Thursday, scattered snow is expected with accumulations from a trace to one inch in most areas and up to two inches under heavier snowbands.

Temperatures are also trending much colder. By next week, temperatures will be below average, with highs in the 20s.

So far this month, every single day had temperatures above average. The warmest day this month was Jan. 11 when the high reached 70 degrees.

The coldest day was Jan. 8 with a high of 35 degrees, which was still three degrees above average, and 2.3 inches of snow was recorded at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport.

So far this month, the Valley has picked up 3.4 inches of snow. Normally, by this point in the month, the Valley averages about 8 inches of snow.

