June 2021 ties as the 10th warmest June on record

(WKBN) – June 2021 turned out to be a warm and wet month.

The month started out cool with several days that featured high temperatures in the upper 60s. Heat returned in a big way to end the month with three days in the 90s. The hottest day of the month was June 29 with a high of 93°.

The average temperature for the month of June was 70.6°. That’s 3.1° above normal for the month. That temperature ties with June 1937 as the 10th warmest June on record.

The warmest June on record was in 1934 with an average temperature of 76.2°.

The coldest June on record was in 1972 with an average temperature of 60.8°.

Precipitation totals for June 2021 reached 5.73″. That is 1.83″ above average. The wettest day of the month was also June 29 with 2.78″ of rain recorded at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

There were no top 10 precipitation records broken. The wettest June on record was in 1986 with 10.66″ of rain.