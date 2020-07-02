It’s been a long time since the Valley has seen a heat wave like this

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s for at least 6 days

July is off to a hot start, and temperatures are expected to get even hotter into the July 4th weekend. The Valley will see it’s first heat wave of 2020.

What is a heat wave?

A heat wave is defined as a period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot weather. Typically a heat wave lasts two or more days. Here in the Valley, we consider a stretch of 90°+ days a heat wave.

How hot has it been this year?

We haven’t had a heat wave yet this year. As of July 2nd – we’ve hit 90° twice so far.

May 26th – 90°

June 9th – 91°

How hot will it get?

Storm Team 27 is forecasting the Valley to make it into the 90s starting July 3rd and continuing through at least July 8th. That would be a 6 day stretch of 90°+ days. See the latest forecast here.

Will this be a record-breaking heat wave?

This could be our longest heat wave in 25 years. In 1995 the Valley had a 6-day heat wave from August 12th – August 17th. Our area hasn’t seen a stretch of 90°+ days that long since then.

When was our most recent heat wave?

Last year the Valley saw a 3 day heat wave July 17th – July 21st.

Don’t forget about heat safety!