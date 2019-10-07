Is your heating system ready for winter? What you can do now before the snow comes

The best time to get your heating system ready for winter's heavy lifting is right now

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – As the temperature drops, it’s important to make sure your home heating system is working properly and safely.

According to the team at Gault Heating and Cooling in Hubbard, homeowners should get their heating systems professionally inspected once a year. The best time to do that is between September and October, right before putting it to work in the winter.

“You want to make sure it’s going to be safe,” said installation coordinator Joe Polis. “Some peace of mind for the coming months, where the appliance is really being put to the test.”

Polis said the first thing homeowners can do outside of the yearly inspection is to change their filters. Some systems require a filter change every two months. Others can stay as long as a year.

Outside of that, owner Glenn Gault urges homeowners to keep the system’s outdoor vents clear.

“That could mean leaves, animals, snow,” he said. “A lot of times, snow could build up around the house.”

Gault said the first step to safety is making sure the heater or furnace is running the way it’s supposed to.

It’s always a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detector in your house as well.

“Depending on the age of the co-detector, the batteries, where it’s located and so forth,” Gault said. “We want to make sure things are running right so we don’t have to fall back on that.”

If you rent, Gault said you should talk to your landlord to make sure your heating system is inspected and ready.