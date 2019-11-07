Is your car ready for snowy and icy roads?

Now is the time to check your car to make sure it's in good shape for the season ahead

(WKBN) – Roads will be getting trickier to drive on as well. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said drivers should keep their cars ready to roll all winter long.

Troopers recommend checking your cars for fluid levels, lights, defrosters and windshield wipers.

Drivers should make sure the snow and ice are cleared off of their windows before getting on the road.

They said it’s also smart to have the proper materials inside of your car in case of an emergency.

“You always want to make sure that, should you need to call for assistance from someone, that you have the ability to do so, making sure that you have a full tank of gas or at least half a tank so that if you get in a bad situation, you can stay warm,” Sgt. Brian Holt said. “Also, make sure you have blankets in your vehicle. Check your windshield wipers, make sure those are good for the season.”

Holt also recommends making sure your tires have enough tread for driving on snow and ice.

He said you should also have an emergency kit with food, water, first aid supplies and a phone charger.