International Space Station will pass overhead this weekend

(WKBN) – One of the best International Space Station sightings will be happening Saturday night as skies are expected to be mostly clear.

The ISS will likely be visible across the Valley.

It’s predicted to be “exceptionally bright” as it passes directly over us.

Rise time is around 9:51 p.m. looking northwest. Peak time will be 9:54 at 88° above us, which is nearly directly over us and the highest point it’ll reach this year. Fading time will be at 9:56 p.m. looking southeast.

The ISS will appear to be on a direct path of Saturn, but then fades before intersecting.