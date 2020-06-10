Breaking News
Important reminders for pet owners as days get hotter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With temperatures now reaching the 90s, it’s important to cool your pets off like you’d cool yourself off.

Diane Less, with Angels for Animals in Canfield, said if the pavement or ground is too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for your pets, too.

You shouldn’t leave your pet outside for too long, especially light-colored animals because their skin can burn.

One of the main things to remember is dogs and cats can’t sweat.

“We are fortunate enough to sweat and dispel heat from our body through evaporation of our sweat. Dogs and cats cannot do that, they can only exhaust air through their mouths. That’s why when they’re very, very hot, they’ll start to pant. You’ll even see cats start to pant,” Less said.

She also wanted to remind people that during warmer weather, pets are more susceptible to fleas, ticks and heart worms, which can be dangerous. Make sure you have a treatment plan for your pet, especially during the summer months.

