If you have this tree in your yard, it may need some extra care in hot, dry weather

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of your trees could be affected by this heat — even more so if there’s less rain.

Last year, we saw a lot of rain. This year, it seems we aren’t getting as much.

That could cause problems with a particular type of tree called the arborvitae.

“Stresses from last year, and then this heat stress and some of the dryness now is a combination that can cause some issues. It’s not necessarily going to cause death in any of the trees,” said Eric Barrett, with the Ohio State University extension office in Canfield.

Oftentimes, arborvitae trees are used for privacy and are planted close together. That in and of itself could hurt them.

“When it’s dry, they are competing with moisture with each other and from the grass, depending on how they’re mulched,” Barrett said. “It’s also the ability for air and sunlight to move through the canopy of those trees.”

Without that, the trees could develop an infection. If your tree is on a mound, however, it can dry out quicker.

The tree won’t die off right away, but it’s wise to check on it and give it water if it hasn’t rained in a while.

“The best thing they can do is use a drip line, a soaker hose, right against the soil surface. If it’s underneath the trees, it’s really not going to matter what time of day,” Barrett said.

If the trees aren’t under a lot of shade, mornings are the best time to water.

What the tree is planted on also helps.

“Mulching also helps a great deal because that mulching helps hold that moisture in that soil longer than if it’s just bare ground or some needles that are covering the ground under those trees,” Barrett said.

If you think your arborvitae is drying out or infected, call the OSU Mahoning Extension Office at 330-533-5538.