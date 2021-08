(WKBN) – It’s going to be a hot week in the Valley with several chances to see temperatures nearing 90°. It’s something that hasn’t happened very often this summer.

So far this year, temperatures have only reached 90° four times. The hottest day of the year so far has been June 29. Temperatures reached 93° that day.

Last summer, the Valley had 13 days at 90° or over. Most of those were recorded in July 2020.

