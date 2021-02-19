How cold has it been? We break down the numbers over the past month

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – With this run of cold weather expected to end this weekend, we’re going to look back at just how cold it has been.

These numbers come from the National Weather Service’s office at the airport in Vienna.

It started with a 25-degree day on Jan. 23, which means so far, the cold has gone on for 28 days, including today. The average high temperature for that run was 28 degrees, which is a lot — 6 degrees below normal. The average low was 16.6 — almost 3 below normal.

Five of those 28 nights had low temperatures below 10 degrees but never made it below 0 degrees. Two was the coldest.

For the past 14 days, the high has been at 30 degrees or below.

Snowfall, not as significant as the cold, is still above average. Over those 28 days, we received 15.6 inches — 2 inches above normal.