Homeowner in Mercer will spend next few days cleaning downed tree from Sunday’s storm

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – We’re following up on today’s cleanup from the storm yesterday. There were several trees and power lines blown down.

Across Mercer County, we’ve seen a lot of downed trees on Monday from Sunday’s storm. One homeowner says he anticipates spending several days if not weeks cleaning his up.

Hacking away at the damage from one of Mother Nature’s tantrums…

“This one is almost more than I can handle,” said homeowner Gene Bochy.

This giant tree crashed down during Sunday’s storm.

“I’m kinda glad it’s down,” Bochy said. “It’s been deteriorating, shedding its limbs and stuff.”

Bochy says he plans on removing most of the debris himself.

“I’m just going to clean up the limbs as best as I can and keep it from damaging my house any more than it is,” Bochy said. “I’m an old man so you know, a couple hours is a long day for me.”

Unfortunately, about half the tree is still standing, so it will have to come down.

“Cutting the trunk will be no problem, but that limb is dangerous,” Bochy said.

And cutting down what’s left is not a one-man job.

“The limb above you will have to be removed commercially. I can’t do it myself and it stands a chance of going into my house or the house next door,” Bochy said.

Bochy says he expects he will have to pay someone about $700 to cut it down safely. If anyone wants to chop the fallen tree, he’ll give them the firewood for free.