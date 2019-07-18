Heat doesn’t stop fun for local VBS kids, golfers

(WKBN) – It was a hot, hot day Thursday, forcing people to adjust their plans to stay cool and safe outside.

Summer camps are in full swing across the area. Victory Christian Center is holding Vacation Bible School this week in Boardman and organizers are taking steps to protect the kids in the extreme heat.

Every day starts at 9 in the morning and lasts until 4 in the afternoon, so the kids are busy all day long.

After and during every game, the counselors said they make sure the children are drinking lots of fluids — as well as making time for plenty of breaks in between.

Mark Cooper said it’s their job to make sure drinks are available.

“We have large Gatorade tanks set up all over the property. We have some by the games, by the festival and the lunchroom.”

Those kids got to enjoy some popsicles, too!

The extreme heat and humidity didn’t stop golfers either.

Tim Reimas had been on the Reserve Run Golf Course along Western Reserve Road in Poland for about three hours Thursday. He said it was a good day to be outside.

“We’ve been having a good time. A day around here without rain is a good day, so we’re enjoying it.”

To counteract the heat, Reimas said he stopped in shaded areas and drank lots of water.

He said a bad day on the golf course is better than a good day at work.