Harvest moon will light up the skies tonight; rare blue moon coming on Halloween

(WJW) – A harvest moon will rise across the world tonight.

October’s first full moon is Thursday.

It’s called a harvest moon because it is the full moon that happens closest to the autumnal equinox.

The moon will rise at 5:05 p.m.

The next full moon is coming on Halloween.

It’s called a blue moon. It won’t actually be blue in color.

The name refers to the second full moon in a calendar month.

According to AccuWeather, the next time we’ll see a full moon on Halloween will be 2039.

A few other things to look for in October skies, Mars will be closest to the Earth in its orbit on October 13, so it will shine as bright as you’ll see it.

The annual Orionid meteor shower returns October 20 where you can see as many as 20 meteors per hour.

More stories from WKBN.com: