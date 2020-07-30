Funnel clouds spotted in Columbiana County Thursday evening

These quick funnels do not typically last long or make it to the ground

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Funnel clouds can form under the right weather conditions. Thursday evening was an example of that as some showers produced several funnels in southwest Columbiana County.

These quick funnels do not typically last long or make it to the ground. If they do, they are usually very weak and cause little damage.

They develop under the updraft of showers and thunderstorms. As the air is pulled into the cell, it spins, creating the funnel.

