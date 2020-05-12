Frost damages peach trees, strawberries at Molnar Farms

Until the temperature gets warmer, Rick Molnar is not sure how bad the damage will really be

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After a cold weekend, Molnar Farms in Poland said it’s taking a lot of work to keep their plants going.

So far, there is damage to peach trees and strawberry plants.

“You do sweat bullets here, especially some of these nights because we have a lot invested out here,” he said. “If we happen to lose it, if we lost it Friday like our tomatoes and peppers, we don’t have a recourse.”

Molnar said this could affect their bigger crop of the season, which will be planted on Memorial Day.

Each day, they take a wait-and-see approach.