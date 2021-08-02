Forecasters confirm 9 tornadoes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

A man takes a photo of the storm damage at the Walmart and Lowe’s in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Five people were injured Thursday when a building at a Bensalem auto dealership was destroyed by severe weather, authorities said. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying.(Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a ninth tornado that hit during storms last week in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Forecasters said Sunday that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 90 mph appeared in the Weisenberg Township area of Lehigh County during Thursday’s storms, uprooting trees and causing some minor roof damage.

Authorities earlier confirmed eight other tornadoes in the neighboring states during Thursday’s storm, including the EF-3 storm in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State.