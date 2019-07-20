Flooding makes some Valley roads impassable

(WKBN) – Viewers are reporting flooding across the Valley, which has made some roads impassable.

The Ohio Department of Transportation issued an alert that State Route 11 is closed between State Routes 5 and 87. Drivers should avoid the area.

In Kinsman, a trustee reported that the Kinsman Lake flooded, trapping people in their homes. The trustee says the bridge is washed out, so people can’t get out.

Photos: Flooding in the Valley

A viewer also sent a picture of a flooded road in Greene Township, near the Trumbull/Ashtabula line. Another viewer identified the flooded area as Gardner Barclay and Dennison Ashtabula roads.

Another viewer sent video of flooding on Burton Street SE in the Warren area.

Video courtesy of Dave Shaw via Report It showing flooding along State Route 46 in Green Township.