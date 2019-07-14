Farmers markets grapple with produce delays after rainy spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s that time of year where many enjoy a local farmers market after a wet, cool spring delayed planting and harvesting season for many Ohio farmers.

Now, the markets are grappling with a lack of produce.

“Mother Nature has been playing quite a role in what has been going on for the season,” said Tim Shepherd, manager of HTH Farmers Market.

Shepherd says it’s hard to keep produce on the shelves when it’s not coming in at all.

This year’s growing season has been tough on many farmers with last month’s heavy rain and waterlogged fields, and the lack of fruits and vegetables has trickled down to local markets.

“If we have to travel further north or south down to go get some of the items they want, we will travel that extra mile,” Shepherd says.

Traveling further is what they’ve had to do with uncertainty about how Ohio peaches will grow this year. But the toughest produce to come by is berries.

“Berries we’ve had to chase around a lot.”

The market has had to raise its prices on berries so far this season.

“We try not to raise the prices if we don’t have to because it’s more important to us to have to product here.”

HTH Farmers Market is a proud supporter of Ohio farms. Ninety-five percent of its products are locally grown, from corn and tomatoes to the cantaloupe.

Marylin Reinhardt comes here once a week.

“I like everything they have to offer. I love their corn, I love their tomatoes,” she says.

“We just kind of ask everybody to be patient and bear with us and buy our pies and our jams and jellies instead and we’ll get the produce,” says Shepherd.