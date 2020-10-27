Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

The clocks will go back one hour on Sunday, November 1

(WKBN) – It is almost time to turn back the clocks. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this Sunday. We will return to standard time.

We are “falling back” one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 1. Before you go to bed Saturday night, you’ll want to set your clocks back one hour.

Here is look at how that changes our days:

On Saturday, October 31, sunrise is just before 8 a.m. Sunset is at 6:18 p.m.

On Sunday, November 1, sunrise is just before 7 a.m. Sunset is at 5:17 p.m. This time change will give us more light in the morning, but it will get darker earlier in the evening.

We will stay in standard time until the spring. We “spring forward” on Sunday, March 14.

The change in time is a good reminder to check on your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

