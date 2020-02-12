Converging systems could bring mixed precipitation, icy conditions

Changing weather conditions over the next 48 hours could bring everything from rain and snow to ice and sleet to parts of the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Changing weather conditions over the next 48 hours could bring everything from rain and snow to ice and sleet to parts of the Valley.

This system will start with rain around 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, but over the next couple of days, it’s going to turn bitterly cold.

We have two systems coming together. Lots of moisture is moving up from the south, and at the same time, a very strong cold front is coming down from the north. Those two systems will converge pretty much on top of us, and it will stick around for a while.

It will be a prolonged event as those two systems come together and produce all types of precipitation.

At the time of this report, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday for Trumbull County and is expected to last until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Icing could begin around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Precipitation will begin as rain, turn to snow and then back to rain.

Mixed precipitation is expected as rain turns to snow. Snow accumulations could range from one to two inches.

Rain could fall after the snow, creating icy conditions.

