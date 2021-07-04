Comparing today’s weather with Independence Days past

This year’s Fourth of July was the start of the warm-up after a few cool days in the region. Sunday’s high reached 85°F. How did today’s weather compare with past Independence Days in Youngstown? Our data from the Youngstown – Warren Regional Airport goes back to 1897.

The coldest Independence Day in Youngstown was in 1967, when we only got to 65°F.

The warmest Independence Day in Youngstown was in 1897, when the high reached 99°F

Today’s high of 85°F was among one of the warmer years. Records date back to 1897 but only 92 years have temperature data. Of those 92 years, 26 of them were warmer than Sunday.

Sunday was dry with no precipitation recorded. The wettest July 4th in Youngstown was back in 1910 when we saw 1.90″ of rain.