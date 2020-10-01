Bright flash in sky early Wednesday morning identified as meteor

There were more than 700 reports of sightings from 15 different states

(WKBN) – A bright flash that lit up the sky early Wednesday morning is now being identified as a meteor.

Jay Reynolds, a professor at Cleveland State University, said just before 6:30 a.m., a meteor fell.

It was seen in the Valley but also as far away as Chicago and South Carolina. There were more than 700 reports of sightings from 15 different states.

There’s still no information on the size or speed of the meteor, but Reynolds estimates it was a larger one.

“Based on previous, I would estimate the size — something which would fit on your hand and likely containing magnesium,” he said.

