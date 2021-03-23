Are you prepared? It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

It's important to have a plan in place before severe weather strikes

(WKBN) – Ohio Severe Weather Awareness week is March 21 through 27. Severe thunderstorms are most common in the Valley in the spring and summer. The best time to prepare for severe weather is before the storms arrive.

Here is a review of a few severe weather terms:

A severe weather Watch is issued as a “heads up” that severe weather will be possible in the near future. When a watch is issued for your location, that’s your cue to look for forecast updates. Have your severe weather plan ready to go and know where to shelter.

A severe weather Warning is issued when severe weather is happening now. Once the warning is issued, take shelter immediately. Once you are safe, then look for weather updates.

Before storms hit the Valley, it’s important to have your severe weather plan in place.

Have a way to get weather alerts (the Storm Team 27 Weather App is a great tool to have)

Know your location on a map

Know where your safe place is

Have a severe weather kit ready