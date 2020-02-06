‘All hands are on deck’: Local road crews ready and waiting for freezing rain

Mahoning County's engineer said because of the rain that's been falling, there's really no way to pretreat the roads

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re still waiting for the return of winter-like weather to the Valley — and so are local road crews.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said crews are in a holding pattern as they wait for temperatures to fall below freezing and wet surfaces to become icy.

He said because of the rain that’s been falling since early Thursday, there’s really no way to pretreat the roads. Whatever materials they use will simply be washed away.

“Pretty much all hands are on deck, waiting for it to happen,” Ginnetti said. “We know something’s coming, we just don’t know when and, I’ve said it before — one of the hardest things for us to treat is black ice or freezing rain.”

He expects local safety forces will be watching for freezing conditions and are usually the first ones to notify road crews so they can be dispatched.

