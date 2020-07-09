Air Quality Advisory declared for Youngstown for Thursday

Saturday through Monday should see the front leaving the Mahoning Valley, carrying cleaner air into the region

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Air Quality Advisory day has been declared for Youngstown Thursday, according to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

Last week, advisories were made for Sunday and Monday, following the Fourth of July. The increased temperatures and increased particle concentrations from holiday fireworks caused the drop in air quality.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-90s will increase ozone formation.

Winds will also transport additional pollutants into the Youngstown-Warren area.

These conditions, combined with pollutant carryover from previous days, will cause air quality index (AQI) levels to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

For Friday, despite a cold front approaching with scattered thunderstorms, the warm temperatures will continue to aid ozone production.

AQI levels will be light to moderate Friday.

Cooler temperatures will also limit ozone formation and as a result, AQI levels will be high to good on all three days.

AQI levels are set to be moderate Tuesday.