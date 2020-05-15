Breaking News
Will your name become a hurricane this year?

The list of names was created in 1953

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has developed a list of names for tropical systems. This list was created in 1953. There are only six lists recycled every six years.

If the NHC runs out of names, it will go to the Greek alphabet to finish out the season.

If a storm is extremely destructive, the name will be retired and a new name will be added to the list.

2020 Atlantic Basin Tropical System Names:
Arthur
Bertha
Cristobal
Dolly
Edouard
Fay
Gonzalo
Hanna
Isaias
Josephine
Kyle
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
Rene
Sally
Teddy
Vicky
Wilfred

