Will your name become a hurricane this year?

The list of names was created in 1953

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has developed a list of names for tropical systems. This list was created in 1953. There are only six lists recycled every six years.

If the NHC runs out of names, it will go to the Greek alphabet to finish out the season.

If a storm is extremely destructive, the name will be retired and a new name will be added to the list.

2020 Atlantic Basin Tropical System Names:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred