What to do outdoors when lightning strikes

(WKBN) – Summertime thunderstorms can be awesome to look at from the safety of your own home, but when outdoors, lightning can create dangerous situations.

Lightning can reach temperatures of 50,000°F — five times the surface temperature of the sun! Electrical currents can travel through water and metal, so for your safety, keep away from areas of water and metal objects during a thunderstorm — such as fences or poles.

If you are at an outdoor sporting event or in an open field, remember that lightning usually strikes the tallest object. For your safety, avoid these types of scenarios during a thunderstorm. If you must be out, avoid trees and tall objects. Rather, hunker down and get to a low lying spot.