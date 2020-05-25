What is the Dew Point and how does it make you feel?

As we get into the summer months, terms like “dew point” and “heat index” become common in weather forecasts. We’ll have a separate video about the heat index, so this one focuses on what the dew point is and what these temperatures “feel like” to you.

The dew point is technically the temperature at which the air needs to cool to become saturated. For example, if the air temperature outside is 65°F and the dew point temperature is 60°F, this means the air needs to cool to 60°F to become saturated.

The dew point temperature to you means that the higher it goes, the more moisture in the atmosphere and the more humid it feels to you. Once the dew point temperatures get above 60°F you start noticing it becoming a bit sticky outside. Over 70ºF and it starts getting pretty miserable outside!

Of course as it gets hot and humid you want to take extra precautions when outdoors. You’ll learn more about that in a separate video teaching about heat index.