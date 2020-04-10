Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather For Kids – What is the Wind Chill?

Weather For Kids

Watch this video to see how the wind chill is used in weather.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch this video to see how the wind chill is used in weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com