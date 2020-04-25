Breaking News
Weather for Kids – What does RADAR stand for?

Weather For Kids

The word RADAR is an acronym

(WKBN) – Meteorologists use RADAR every day. The word “RADAR” represents a product. It is an acronym.

In this episode of Weather for Kids, we will take a look at what this acronym stands for. We will talk about how radar works in a future episode of Weather for Kids.

The word RADAR is an acronym that is made from four different products:

RA Stands for “radio”
D Stands for “detection”
A Stands for “and”
R Stands for “ranging”

*A little more fun with this word “RADAR.” It is also a “palindrome,” which is a word spelled the same when you read it forward and backward.

