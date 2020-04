Tornadoes can be dangerous and destructive. This is a way to study tornadoes safely at home.

Items needed:



– A jar with a lid (water bottle will also work)

– Dish soap

– Vinegar



Learn more about how a real tornado forms in this episode of Weather For Kids.

Do you have suggestions or topics you would like to see covered in a Weather For Kids segment? Let us know. Email us at mailto:weather@wkbn.com