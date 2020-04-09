Potholes are created from a combination of traffic and weather. This time of year is sometimes known as pothole season. The swing in temperatures comes with spring helps to create potholes.
Watch the video above to learn more about how potholes are formed.
Weather For Kids – The Pothole Process
The temperature swings in spring can help cause potholes.
Potholes are created from a combination of traffic and weather. This time of year is sometimes known as pothole season. The swing in temperatures comes with spring helps to create potholes.