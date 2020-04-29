Weather For Kids – The next meteor shower

The Eta Aquariids peak on May 5, but viewing may not be the best locally

We are pushing into the middle of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower. This meteor shower starts around April 19 and goes through May 28. The peak is early on May 5.

This shower is best viewed in the Southern Hemisphere. We will see a few in the Northern Hemisphere. We won’t see as many as those who live south of the equator. This is not the best meteor shower of the year for our part of the country.

The other item that will limit our viewing will be the moon. It will be almost full, throwing a lot of light into the sky. This will reduce our chances of catching a shooting star from this shower. There is a chance to see a few. The best time to see one would be in the hours before sunrise on May 5. That is the peak.

This shower is the result of the earth passing through the debris trail of Halley’s Comet. These flying space pieces of debris pass through the earth’s atmosphere and become meteors. I talked about these in a previous episode of Weather For Kids.

Halley’s Comet only passes through every 75 to 76 years. The last time was in 1986 when we could see it with our eyes from the earth. It won’t be around again until 2061!

Again, this is not a great shower for us to see here in our location, but it will be possible to see a few meteors.

The next shower will be in July. The meteor showers for our location will get better throughout the summer and into the fall.