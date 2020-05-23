WKBN.com
See how much you know about the bending of light, the International Space Station and the moon
by: Paul Wetzl
This week’s Weather For Kids quiz is about the bending of light, the space station and the moon.
See if you can get a good score:
Weather for kids quiz #4
Need to review the quiz material? Check out the videos below:
International Space Station will be visible from Youngstown area this week
Learn how to bend light
Is your mind playing tricks on you when the moon appears to change sizes?