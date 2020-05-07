Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather For Kids – Making Rain

Weather For Kids

This activity demonstrates one of the most important parts of the water cycle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Items needed:

  • Glass jar
  • Plastic cup
  • Push pin
  • Cotton balls
  • Water
  • Food coloring (optional)

This activity focuses on one of the most important parts of the water cycle – precipitation.

Clouds form from water or ice that has evaporated from Earth’s surface. (You can find more information on the water cycle in this Weather For Kids.)

Evaporation is the process in which a liquid changes to a gas. Water vapor turns into clouds when it cools, condenses and attaches to particles in the atmosphere. When billions of these water droplets join together, they form a cloud. When clouds get so full of water that they can’t hold any more, the water falls back to the ground as precipitation.

This experiment will demonstrate that process.

  • Start by poking several holes into the bottom of the plastic cup.
  • Fill the plastic cup with cotton balls.
  • Put the plastic cup on top of the glass jar.
  • If you’d like, add food coloring to the water.
  • Pour water over the cotton balls.
  • When the cotton balls or clouds get so full, it will start to rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com