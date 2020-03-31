Weather For Kids – Making A Wind Vane

Items needed:
– Plastic or paper plate
– Plastic or paper cup
– Plastic or paper straw
– Pencil with an eraser
– Cardboard/construction paper
– A sewing pin
– Crafting clay/silly putty/play-doh
– Scissors
– glue (optional)
Steps:
- Cut out cardboard/construction paper into 1 triangle and 1 square (see video for size).
- Cut 2 little slits in each side of the straw and stick cardboard in the straw.
- With someone’s help, cut a hole in the bottom of the cup big enough for the pencil to go in.
- Draw directions on the plate.
- Place the clay in the middle of the plate.
- Put the pencil in the hole of the cup, and place the pointy part of the pencil in the clay.
- Take the pin and stick it through the middle of the straw. Place the pin in the eraser.
- This step is optional, but it may be helpful to glue the cup to the plate so the wind doesn’t move it around.
