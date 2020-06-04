How to make a sundial

The sun can be used to tell time

(WKBN) – Meteorologists look to the sky for a lot of different information. Sunshine, or the lack of it can have an impact on our forecast.

The sun can also be used to tell time. Sundials were once used instead of clocks.

As Earth rotates on its axis, the sun’s rays hit the sundial from different angles. This changes the shadow made by the rod on the sundial, reflecting the change in time.

Alex shows you how to make one at home in the video above.



Items needed: