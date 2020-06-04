How to make a sundial

(WKBN) – Meteorologists look to the sky for a lot of different information. Sunshine, or the lack of it can have an impact on our forecast.
The sun can also be used to tell time. Sundials were once used instead of clocks.
As Earth rotates on its axis, the sun’s rays hit the sundial from different angles. This changes the shadow made by the rod on the sundial, reflecting the change in time.
Alex shows you how to make one at home in the video above.
Items needed:
- Paper plate
- Pencil
- Ruler
- Marker/crayons
Steps:
- With a ruler, label the paper plate to look like a clock with the numbers 1 through 12.
- Poke a hole in the center of the plate for the pencil.
- Stand the pencil up through the center hole in the plate.
- The number 12 on the plate should be facing north.
- We are currently in Daylight Saving Time, so you will have to add an hour to whatever your sundial says the time is in order to get the correct time.