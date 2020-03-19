Weather For Kids – Making a Rain Gauge

Breaking News
Here is a fun way to learn about weather from home!

Have some weather fun and and make a rain gauge from some items you may have around the house.

Here are some items you’ll need:

  • an empty jar or plastic container (a 2 liter bottle, peanut butter jar, a mayonnaise jar, etc.)
  • a ruler
  • a permanent marker ( if you want to label your rain gauge)

If you are going to use a 2 liter bottle, you’ll need to cut off the top part of the bottle with scissors. You want a large opening at the top so the rain can easily fall in the container.

Watch the video above to find out how to make your own rain gauge.

