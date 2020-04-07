Weather For Kids – Making A Cloud

Learn how a cloud forms with just a few items from around the house

Items needed:

A jar with lid

About 1/3 cup hot water

Ice

Hair spray

Fill your glass jar about halfway full with hot water. Put the lid upside down, on top of the jar. Place the ice on top of the lid. You’ll notice water vapor coming to the top of the jar. Open the jar quickly and spray hair spray into the jar. After a moment, remove the lid and watch your cloud come out of the jar.

A cloud is formed when water vapor condenses into water droplets that attach to particles in the air. When billions of these water droplets join together, they form a cloud. The hair spray in this experiment acts as the particles in the air. Watch the video above to learn how to recreate this process at home.

Do you have suggestions or topics you would like to see covered in a Weather For Kids segment? Let us know. Email us at mailto:weather@wkbn.com