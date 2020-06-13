Watch to see how you can forecast the wind direction

See if you can guess the wind direction in this episode of Weather For Kids

Forecasters use High and Low pressure systems to forecast wind speed and direction.

The wind is the movement of air. The wind is created as air flows from High to Low pressure systems around the globe.

Air always travels from High to Low Pressure. That helps us understand what direction the wind will blow.

The wind direction is the direction the wind is coming from.

Example:

If the forecast showed you a Wind = W 5-10mph

That is telling you the wind is expected to come from the West from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We can use a Wind Compass to tell us what direction we are viewing.

Watch the video above to try out some examples to see if you can guess which way the wind is blowing. Remember, air travels from High to Low Pressure.

