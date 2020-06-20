Closings and delays
Watch to see how long it would take to drive to the sun

Weather For Kids

Do you know how far away the sun is?

(WKBN) – Have you ever wanted to know how far the sun is from the earth?

Here are some fun facts about the distance to the sun:

  • On average, the sun is 93 million miles from the earth
  • It would take 1,430,769 hours to drive there at 65 miles per hour
  • It would take 59,615 days to drive there at 65 miles per hour
  • It would take 163 years to drive there

It would be faster to fly to the sun:

  • It would take 169,090 hours to fly there at 550 miles per hour
  • It would take 7,045 days to fly there at 550 miles per hour
  • It would take 19.3 years to fly there

