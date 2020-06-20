Watch to see how long it would take to drive to the sun

Do you know how far away the sun is?

(WKBN) – Have you ever wanted to know how far the sun is from the earth?

Here are some fun facts about the distance to the sun:

On average, the sun is 93 million miles from the earth

It would take 1,430,769 hours to drive there at 65 miles per hour

It would take 59,615 days to drive there at 65 miles per hour

It would take 163 years to drive there

It would be faster to fly to the sun: