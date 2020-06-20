Watch to see how long it would take to drive to the sun

(WKBN) – Have you ever wanted to know how far the sun is from the earth?
Here are some fun facts about the distance to the sun:
- On average, the sun is 93 million miles from the earth
- It would take 1,430,769 hours to drive there at 65 miles per hour
- It would take 59,615 days to drive there at 65 miles per hour
- It would take 163 years to drive there
It would be faster to fly to the sun:
- It would take 169,090 hours to fly there at 550 miles per hour
- It would take 7,045 days to fly there at 550 miles per hour
- It would take 19.3 years to fly there