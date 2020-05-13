The ocean water is warming with the summer sun -- hurricane season is around the corner

The Atlantic hurricane season starts soon — June 1. It runs through November 30. This is the time of the year weather patterns work together with the warming ocean water of the summer to produce the tropical weather systems that become hurricanes.

The season peaks around September 10.

We watch two major basins here in the United States — the Atlantic Basin and the Eastern Pacific Basin.

Both basins produce storms that could impact the United States.

June will feature the first round of typical storms during a normal hurricane season. Not always but typically, the storms form in the Gulf of Mexico.

These storms tend to take two paths — one up the coast toward Texas and one into northern Florida, then up the East Coast.

July will also produce storms in the Gulf of Mexico. These storms tend to impact the southern coastal regions of the deep south. They also turn west toward Texas.

Storms will also start developing in the Bahama region. These storms typically travel up toward the East Coast.

There is a third region where storms like to develop in July. This region is south of the Bahamas and a source region to many tropical systems.

The storms will continue to develop through the summer into the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean, impacting the eastern part of the United States at times.

Hurricanes range from a Category 1 to a Category 5. Below is a look at the sustained wind speed for each category, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane wind scale:

Category Sustained Winds

1 74 to 95 mph

2 96 to 110 mph

3 111 to 129 mph

4 130 to 156 mph

5 157+ mph

In a previous episode of Weather For Kids, we talked about how big a hurricane is.