Strongest and Costliest Hurricanes in History

The Atlantic Ocean hurricane season “officially” starts today, June 1. As the hurricane season begins, we take a look back at history where we rank some of the costliest and strongest hurricanes in the past fifty to over a hundred years ago.

The costliest hurricane from 1900 to 2019 was Hurricane Katrina back in 2005. While only a category 3 hurricane at landfall (when the hurricane actually crosses from the water over land) other circumstances with flooding damage created around $170 billion in damages from Louisiana to Mississippi.

The strongest hurricane from 1900 to 2019 was in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Patricia in 2015 with winds of 210 miles per hour and an atmospheric pressure as low as 872 millibars (for reference standard atmospheric pressure is 1013 millibars).

You can check these strong and costly storms as well as see a geographical breakdown of some of the strongest storms to hit the US coastlines from 1950 to 2018 in the latest episode of Weather For Kids.