November warmth will challenge records

Average high temperatures this time of the year are supposed to be in the 50s

(WKBN) – In one week, the Valley has experienced both accumulating snow and temperatures in the 70s.

This stretch of warm November days could be challenging some temperature records.

Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the low 50s. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s into the weekend.

Saturday, November 7 – High: 69°
Record – 73° set in 1938

Sunday, November 8 – High: 71°
Record – 78° set in 1938

Monday, November 9 – High: 73°
Record – 72° set in 1999

Tuesday, November 10 – High: 73°
Record – 68° set in 1949

Wednesday, November 11 – High: 67°
Record – 70° set in 1939

