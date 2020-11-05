November warmth will challenge records

Average high temperatures this time of the year are supposed to be in the 50s

(WKBN) – In one week, the Valley has experienced both accumulating snow and temperatures in the 70s.



This stretch of warm November days could be challenging some temperature records.

Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the low 50s. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s into the weekend.

Saturday, November 7 – High: 69°

Record – 73° set in 1938



Sunday, November 8 – High: 71°

Record – 78° set in 1938



Monday, November 9 – High: 73°

Record – 72° set in 1999



Tuesday, November 10 – High: 73°

Record – 68° set in 1949



Wednesday, November 11 – High: 67°

Record – 70° set in 1939

More stories from WKBN.com: