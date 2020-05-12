Learning about lightning

Items needed:
– fluorescent light bulb
– rubber balloon
– hair
Steps:
- Blow up balloon
- Turn the lights off (The darker the room the better)
- Rub balloon on hair for several seconds
- Hold the balloon near the end of the light bulb
By rubbing the balloon on your hair, the balloon builds up an electrical charge. When the charged balloon gets near the end of the light bulb, it causes the electrical charge to jump from the balloon to the bulb. Lightning is an electrical discharge in a thunderstorm. The clouds become charged with electricity as the storm develops. Once the voltage is high enough, the electricity will jump from one place to another, creating lightning.