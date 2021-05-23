Is your name on the 2021 hurricane list?

(WKBN) – This past weekend, we had our first named tropical system in the Atlantic Basin of the 2021 hurricane season. The name was Ana (pronounced AH-Nah).

With that, the hurricane season is in full swing a little over a week early. In this episode of Weather For Kids, we will take a look at the entire list of hurricane names which will be used in the upcoming season.

Hurricanes have been named since 1953 by the World Meteorological Organization. There are six lists which are rotated through, so this list from 2021 will be used again in 2027. If a hurricane or storm is so costly or deadly that it has a bad association, it will be retired in the next list and replaced with another name of the same gender and first letter. For example, in 2005 Hurricane Katrina was a major natural disaster, and thus the name was retired and replaced with Katia when the list came back around in 2011.

The Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico hurricane and tropical storm names for the 2021 season as well as the Eastern Pacific names are found in the video above. Do you have the potential to be a storm this year if we get to your letter in the alphabet? Watch the video to find out!

Hurricane season officially runs through November 30, but on rare occasions, a storm develops in December. Once we hit January though, the next list of names would be used for 2022.