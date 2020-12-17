How to accurately measure snowfall

Alex shows you how to properly measure snow in your backyard

(WKBN) – Storm Team 27 has a lot of weather tools to help them forecast and track snow, but they still need your help. Snow reports help them do their job.

Here is how to measure and report snow in your location:

Find a flat, hard surface that is away from tall objects. You also want this spot to be blocked by the wind, so the wind doesn’t blow all of the snow away.

Before the snow arrives, clear the area of any leftover snow from a previous snowfall. After it is done snowing, head outside with a ruler or a yardstick and measure.

You can send your pictures or snowfall reports here or by using your Storm Team 27 Weather App, available on the App or Google Play stores.