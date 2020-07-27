How hot can your car get in the sun?

Weather For Kids

Cars heat up very quickly!

Did you know that heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related death in children under age 15?

Cars can heat up by 20 degrees Fahrenheit in just ten minutes!

For example, if the air temperature is 85°F and you park your car in the sun, in 10 minutes the car’s temperature could be as high 103°F, in 20 minutes, 111°F, and 30 minutes, 115°F.

Cracking windows doesn’t offer much relief either. At an air temperature of 92°F, in 10 minutes, your car’s temperature inside without the AC on can still get to 108°F with the window cracked. Of course, without the windows open it will still get to 115°F, but it is still dangerously hot regardless.

In this episode of Weather For Kids, we look at different graphs that show how hot your car actually can get on a hot summer day.

Please remember to be safe this summer!

