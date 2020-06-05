Heavy rainfall and flood safety

Do you know what to do if you encounter a roadway that is flooded?

As we continue into the spring and summer months, we at home often see patterns with strong storms that contain heavy rain. Do you know what to do if you encounter a flooded roadway?

“Turn around! Don’t drown!”

That’s the motto of meteorologists and the National Weather Service for flood safety. It only takes 6 inches of water to sweep a person off their feet, and cars can be swept away easily by floodwaters of only 1 foot.

Remember: If a flash flood watch is issued, conditions are favorable for periods of heavy rain, which could lead to a rapid rise in water. Flash flood warnings mean you need to take action as flooding rains are imminent or occurring.

Our latest Weather For Kids video dives in to keeping you and the family safe during flash flooding!