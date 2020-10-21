First snowflakes of the season could be coming soon

(WKBN) – We are likely nearing our first snowflakes of the season here in the Valley.
Historically, we typically see our first snowflakes in the first few weeks of November. Here is a look at our first flakes in the past five years:
2019 – October 31
2018 – November 9
2017 – October 29
2016 – November 19
2015 – October 17
As of October 21, there isn’t any snow in the forecast but the data from the past hints we will likely see a few soon.
Chief meteorologist Paul Wetzl explained in a previous video that our average first frost is October 1 and our average first freeze is October 14.
We had our first official freeze October 17 this year. The temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport hit 31°.
