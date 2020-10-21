First snowflakes of the season could be coming soon

We are two months away from the start of winter, but the first snowflakes will likely come well before that

(WKBN) – We are likely nearing our first snowflakes of the season here in the Valley.

Historically, we typically see our first snowflakes in the first few weeks of November. Here is a look at our first flakes in the past five years:

2019 – October 31

2018 – November 9

2017 – October 29

2016 – November 19

2015 – October 17

As of October 21, there isn’t any snow in the forecast but the data from the past hints we will likely see a few soon.

Chief meteorologist Paul Wetzl explained in a previous video that our average first frost is October 1 and our average first freeze is October 14.

We had our first official freeze October 17 this year. The temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport hit 31°.

More stories from WKBN.com: