First snowflakes of the season could be coming soon

Weather For Kids

We are two months away from the start of winter, but the first snowflakes will likely come well before that

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – We are likely nearing our first snowflakes of the season here in the Valley.

Historically, we typically see our first snowflakes in the first few weeks of November. Here is a look at our first flakes in the past five years:

2019 – October 31
2018 – November 9
2017 – October 29
2016 – November 19
2015 – October 17

As of October 21, there isn’t any snow in the forecast but the data from the past hints we will likely see a few soon.

Chief meteorologist Paul Wetzl explained in a previous video that our average first frost is October 1 and our average first freeze is October 14.

We had our first official freeze October 17 this year. The temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport hit 31°.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com